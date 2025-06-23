Search Ends Tragically: Three Hikers Dead at Rattlesnake Falls

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities reported on Sunday that three men have been found dead after a search and rescue mission at Rattlesnake Falls in California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office revealed the bodies were recovered on June 22, nearly five days after their disappearance.

The incident began on Wednesday, June 18, when the men, part of a six-person hiking group, jumped into the water at Rattlesnake Falls and did not resurface. Around 3 p.m. that day, deputies were notified about the missing individuals, prompting immediate search efforts.

Weather conditions posed challenges for the search teams, which included the Placer County Dive Team, Search and Rescue units, and California Highway Patrol (CHP). The harsh terrain was described as “extremely remote and difficult to access,” making rescue operations especially tough, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 19, helicopter evacuations were conducted for the remaining three hikers in the group due to the risky environment. Juan Heredia, a volunteer diver involved in the recovery efforts, stated he and his team had to hike for over two hours to reach the 47-foot deep pool, facing freezing temperatures while searching for the missing men.

“We couldn’t wait. I knew it could take weeks to surface. Families needed to close this chapter already,” Heredia shared, detailing the brutal conditions of the search. He expressed gratitude for the sheriff’s response, saying they sent a team quickly to secure the area once the bodies were located.

After the bodies were recovered, the sheriff’s office offered condolences: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.” The identities of the deceased have been confirmed as Matthew Schoenecker and Valentino Creus, both of Los Angeles, and Matthew Anthony of New York City.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers present in outdoor activities, particularly in challenging environments.