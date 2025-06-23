News
Search Ends Tragically: Three Hikers Dead at Rattlesnake Falls
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities reported on Sunday that three men have been found dead after a search and rescue mission at Rattlesnake Falls in California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office revealed the bodies were recovered on June 22, nearly five days after their disappearance.
The incident began on Wednesday, June 18, when the men, part of a six-person hiking group, jumped into the water at Rattlesnake Falls and did not resurface. Around 3 p.m. that day, deputies were notified about the missing individuals, prompting immediate search efforts.
Weather conditions posed challenges for the search teams, which included the Placer County Dive Team, Search and Rescue units, and California Highway Patrol (CHP). The harsh terrain was described as “extremely remote and difficult to access,” making rescue operations especially tough, according to the sheriff’s office.
On June 19, helicopter evacuations were conducted for the remaining three hikers in the group due to the risky environment. Juan Heredia, a volunteer diver involved in the recovery efforts, stated he and his team had to hike for over two hours to reach the 47-foot deep pool, facing freezing temperatures while searching for the missing men.
“We couldn’t wait. I knew it could take weeks to surface. Families needed to close this chapter already,” Heredia shared, detailing the brutal conditions of the search. He expressed gratitude for the sheriff’s response, saying they sent a team quickly to secure the area once the bodies were located.
After the bodies were recovered, the sheriff’s office offered condolences: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.” The identities of the deceased have been confirmed as Matthew Schoenecker and Valentino Creus, both of Los Angeles, and Matthew Anthony of New York City.
This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers present in outdoor activities, particularly in challenging environments.
Recent Posts
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church
- Celtics Face Tough Payroll Decisions After Thunder Championship Win
- Jrue Holiday Traded to Trail Blazers in Major Celtics Move