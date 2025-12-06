Search Intensifies for Missing 19-Year-Old in Woody Creek Plaza Area

WOODY CREEK, Colo. — Authorities are continuing the search for a 19-year-old male who went missing in the Woody Creek Plaza area on Dec. 2. A PitkinAlert was issued at 1:52 p.m. that day, warning the public that the individual may have a weapon.

According to Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione, the young man was last seen leaving his residence at 4:26 p.m. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Buglione confirmed that the missing person is likely in possession of a handgun, which raises concerns for public safety. He urged anyone who encounters the individual not to approach him.

“We have people searching on foot and a drone in the air looking, as well,” Buglione told The Aspen Times on Friday. “This is an active investigation.”

As of now, over 25 personnel, including deputies, Mountain Rescue Aspen, RFTA, and the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department, are involved in the search efforts. They are conducting ground searches and interviewing neighbors, friends, and family for any additional information.

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to remain alert and report anything suspicious to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Reports can be made to the tip line at 970-716-4160, including unusual activity around properties, outbuildings, or vehicles.