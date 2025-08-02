Search Intensifies for Travis Decker in Washington Wilderness

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Travis Caleb Decker, last seen wearing a tan or green T-shirt and dark shorts. He is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The King County Sheriff’s Office received a sighting report on the Pacific Crest Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Friday evening.

KOMO News responded to the area where multiple agencies were actively searching. The teams included drones, K9 units, and the KCSO’s Guardian One helicopter. According to a KCSO statement, ‘At about 1800 hours on August 1, 2025, we received a tip from a community member who believed they saw Travis Decker near Snoqualmie Pass.’

The search is a high priority, with multiple patrol units dispatched alongside specialized search teams. Neighboring law enforcement agencies have also joined the operation. This situation remains active, and updates will follow as new information arises.

A week prior, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported a ‘reduced footprint’ in their search efforts. Detectives are still gathering evidence and exploring new leads while focusing on the area between Chelan and Kittitas Counties.

Authorities are intensifying their efforts after the tragic discovery of Decker’s three daughters—5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 9-year-old Paityn—whose bodies were found at a campground near Leavenworth on June 2. They had been reported missing when Decker failed to return them to their mother after a visit.

The medical examiner concluded that the girls died from suffocation, ruling their deaths homicides. Investigators discovered zip ties and plastic bags near their bodies, which were found not far from where Decker’s vehicle was located.

On July 1, a bloody fingerprint from Decker’s truck matched DNA believed to be his. Decker has been charged with three counts of murder and kidnapping, with federal charges also filed for unlawful flight to evade prosecution. In the days leading up to the incident, he searched online about relocating to Canada.

Over the course of the search, numerous local, state, and federal resources have been utilized, with extensive support from various agencies and volunteers. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office noted the significant manpower and hours dedicated to finding Decker, though they have not confirmed any proof of his survival. A reward of up to $20,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.