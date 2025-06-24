Search for Missing Boaters Called Off After Lake Tahoe Thunderstorm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing boaters after a powerful thunderstorm capsized their vessel on Saturday, leaving six others dead. The incident occurred near D.L. Bliss State Park around 3 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that ten people were on board a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft boat when it overturned in treacherous waters. Two survivors were rescued and taken to a local hospital, but their conditions remain undisclosed.

The storm developed quickly, surprising meteorologists who had only predicted lighter rain. Winds exceeded 35 mph, creating waves of over eight feet, which U.S. Coast Guard officials described as significant. Meteorologist Matthew Chyba from the National Weather Service noted, “We weren’t expecting it to be so strong.”

Witnesses, including Allen Miller from San Diego, reported chaotic scenes as the storm approached. Miller, who was hiking in the area at the time, recounted, “Most people had shorts and T-shirts,” and mentioned that rangers had advised hikers to leave the area due to a predicted snowstorm.

Cleanup began on Sunday as crews managed damaged boats that washed ashore and into the marina. Video captured during the storm showed boats crashing together near Camp Richardson, with some still submerged in the water.

Officials warned homeowners on Jameson Beach Road to avoid using their water systems due to potential contamination from hazardous materials released during the storm.

As recovery efforts continue, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, including whether the victims were wearing life jackets.