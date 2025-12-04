Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s transport ministry announced on Wednesday that the renewed search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 will begin on December 30, reviving hopes for answers over a decade after the aircraft disappeared.

The Boeing 777 vanished from radar on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people onboard, primarily Chinese nationals. Satellite data indicated the plane deviated from its planned flight path, heading south toward the remote Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crash-landed.

The transport ministry confirmed that Ocean Infinity, a U.S.-based marine robotics firm, will conduct the search intermittently over a 55-day period. The search will target specific areas with a higher likelihood of locating the wreckage, as detailed in a recent statement from the ministry.

“The latest development underscores the Government of Malaysia’s commitment to providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy,” the ministry said. The government approved a “no-find, no-fee” contract with Ocean Infinity in March, allowing the company to receive $70 million only if the wreckage is found.

Previous multinational search efforts, described as the largest in aviation history, yielded little success, despite extensive coverage of 120,000 square kilometers (46,300 square miles) of ocean over several years. Initial searches included multiple aircraft and ships from various countries, concluding in 2017.

Despite the lack of definitive results, bits of possible debris attributed to flight MH370 have washed ashore on the East African coast and Indian Ocean islands. An earlier private search by Ocean Infinity in 2018 also found no substantial clues.

Families of the passengers and crew have long advocated for the search to continue, emphasizing the need for closure and accountability. Danica Weeks, whose husband was aboard the flight, expressed gratitude for the renewed search, hoping it will bring answers.

Jiang Hui, a family member of another passenger, reiterated the importance of the ongoing efforts, expressing hope for results, regardless of the duration of the search.

As the renewed search approaches, attention remains focused on the high seas where one of aviation’s greatest mysteries continues to unfold.