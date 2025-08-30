Search Ongoing for Missing Man in Missaukee County, Michigan

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Michigan — Authorities are searching for a missing man last seen in Missaukee County. Ryan Snyder, 32, was reported missing after he was last seen walking eastbound from his residence on Gillow Road on August 17 at about 6 p.m.

Michigan State Police have been investigating Snyder’s disappearance but have not been able to track his phone. It is unclear if the device died or if he simply did not take it with him.

Snyder is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he disappeared, he was wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who may have information regarding Ryan Snyder’s whereabouts is urged to contact the State Police Cadillac Post.