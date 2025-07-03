News
Search Resumes for Missing Swimmer in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Search efforts for a missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach will resume Thursday morning after a distress call late Wednesday night.
Rescue teams responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 4800 South Ocean Boulevard beach access after two swimmers were reported in distress. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reported that police and off-duty firefighters entered the water, successfully rescuing an 18-year-old man. However, a 21-year-old man remains missing.
As daylight faded, the U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist with the search. Crews focused their efforts near the shoreline while a helicopter conducted a grid search between Windy Hill and Cherry Grove beaches.
The search had to be suspended around 11:30 p.m., though North Myrtle Beach police stayed overnight to maintain a presence at the scene. ‘Our prayers are extended tonight to the family of the missing swimmer, as we never like having to clear a scene without being able to confirm everyone is accounted for,’ said North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
Authorities indicated that the search operation would continue at daybreak on Thursday. This situation is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
