News
Search Suspended for Missing Swimmer at Cockeysville Swim Club
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Search efforts for a missing swimmer at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club were suspended Sunday night and will resume Monday morning, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
Authorities received calls regarding a missing person around 6 p.m. on August 17, 2025. A man in his 30s had reportedly been seen struggling in the water before disappearing, prompting a swift response from local fire and police units.
Captain Lenny Stewart of the Baltimore County Fire Department stated a lifeguard attempted to rescue the man but was unable to locate him. In response, dive teams and water rescue teams were called in to conduct an extensive search effort.
Despite these efforts, search operations were suspended around 9:30 p.m. due to diminishing light. Officials confirmed that the man’s family was present and had been kept informed throughout the rescue attempt.
Stewart expressed sympathy for the family, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time while dealing with this tragic event.” The search is expected to continue early Monday morning.
This incident follows warnings from the American Red Cross regarding increased dangers in the water due to rough surf conditions. Swimmers across the East Coast are advised to exercise caution, especially in areas without lifeguards.
