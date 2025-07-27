Search for Travis Decker Continues Amid Declining Leads

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Nearly two months after Travis Decker vanished, law enforcement remains focused on the search in the rugged Cascade Range between Chelan and Kittitas counties. On Friday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported that the U.S. Marshals Service is leading ongoing search efforts around Blewett Pass and the Enchantments.

Although the number of leads and tips has dropped, resulting in a “reduced footprint” of officers on the ground, detectives are still assessing evidence and searching for new investigative leads. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office noted that investigators do not have enough evidence to conclude whether Decker is alive or deceased, despite what they described as an “exhaustive search.”

A recent search north of Mineral Springs yielded only “inconclusive” evidence, according to the sheriff’s office. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Decker’s arrest. Authorities caution residents against recreating in the area due to ongoing search efforts.

Earlier in July, KING 5 reported previously unreleased body camera footage of Decker from days before the May 30 murders. This video, recorded during a routine traffic stop after a minor collision, had not been released earlier as it was deemed “not related” to the murder investigation.

In the video, Decker asked the arresting officers if he would be taken into custody for driving without insurance, suggesting he may have had concerns about being detained. The other driver involved in the collision remarked to KING 5 that Decker appeared to be outside his “full senses,” mentioning his body language and tone of conversation.

Records obtained by KING 5 show that Decker was involved in a hit-and-run crash three weeks prior to his disappearance. While his truck was identified, authorities did not pursue the case because the victims chose not to press charges.

In June, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KING 5 that DNA evidence had emerged. This finding, Morrison said, contradicted earlier speculation about the potential involvement of another individual in the murders.