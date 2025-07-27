Search Underway for Missing Plane Off California Coast

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A major search and rescue operation is in effect following a plane crash into the ocean off the California coast late Saturday night. Authorities confirmed that a Beech 95-B55 private plane crashed around 10:40 PM, leading to at least one confirmed death and two individuals still missing.

The aircraft had taken off from San Carlos Airport and was headed towards Monterey Regional Airport. Flight data suggests the plane faced difficulties shortly after departure, as it began a descending left-hand turn before entering a rapid descent.

Emergency responders including the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Grove Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and CAL FIRE are actively searching the waters for debris and the missing individuals. As of now, divers have recovered the body of one person.

A local resident reported hearing a low-flying plane shortly before the crash, stating, “I heard a sudden splat and then it went silent.” Another resident recalled being awakened by the sound of a plane overhead, which sounded alarming and ultimately resulted in a splash.

The Coast Guard noted that the aircraft may have crashed approximately 200 meters to a quarter-mile off the coast near Asilomar. Debris including luggage, seat cushions, and other aircraft parts has begun to wash ashore.

Officials have stated that multiple lifeboats and a helicopter were deployed immediately after the distress signals were received. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) set to assess the debris for further details.

No identities of those on board have been released at this time. Residents have expressed their concerns, drawing parallels to the tragic plane crash of singer John Denver in Monterey Bay back in 1997.

As search efforts continue, the community remains hopeful for updates on the missing individuals.