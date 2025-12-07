Season 5 of ‘The Bear’ Set to Premiere in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — The premiere window for Season 5 of the hit Hulu series ‘The Bear‘ is officially confirmed for 2026. Jeremy Allen White, who stars as Carmy Berzatto, recently revealed that filming for the new season is set to begin in January 2026.

During a Disney+ panel at CCXP, cast member Ebon Moss-Bachrach stated, “Season 5 will be served up next year.” He, alongside Lionel Boyce, who portrays Marcus Brooks, conveyed their excitement as they prepare for production. This aligns with White’s earlier remarks about the filming schedule.

‘The Bear’ has consistently released new seasons annually since its debut in 2021. The series has become a critical darling, garnering 21 Emmy Awards. All previous seasons have premiered in the summer, and a similar timeline is anticipated for Season 5, despite an exact release date not yet being confirmed.

Viewers can expect Season 5 to explore Carmy’s departure from the restaurant business, focusing on his life outside the kitchen. The storyline will also delve into how the restaurant adapts under the new management of his friends Richie, Sydney, and Natalie.

With its unique storytelling and relatable themes, ‘The Bear’ continues to stand out in a streaming market where annual releases are becoming rare. The show will likely maintain its summer release tradition with the upcoming season, keeping fans eager for more.