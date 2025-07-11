Season 2 of ‘Wednesday’ Explores Dark Mission to Save Enid

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated Season 2 of “Wednesday” will follow Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as she embarks on a perilous mission to save her roommate, Enid Sinclair, portrayed by Emma Myers. The gripping trailer, released recently, shows a tearful Wednesday, hinting at grave challenges ahead.

In a tense moment between mother and daughter, Morticia, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, asks Wednesday, “What did you see?” To which Wednesday quietly responds, “Enid dies and it’s all my fault.” The trailer takes viewers to a graveyard scene, featuring a chilling headstone reading “In memory of Enid Sinclair” before showing Enid confronting Wednesday with the haunting accusation, “I died because of you!”

As the trailer continues, Wednesday’s voice echoes, “Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying.” This sets the tone for a suspenseful season focused on unraveling mysteries.

The series will also see Wednesday return to Nevermore Academy, where she interacts with the new principal, Steve Buscemi’s character, Principal Dort, and a group of enthusiastic fangirls led by Agnes, played by Evie Templeton.

Alongside the trailer, a global press campaign known as the “Doom Tour” has been launched to promote Season 2, including promotional events in the U.S., England, Poland, Italy, France, Romania, Canada, South Korea, and Australia.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who serve as showrunners, “Wednesday” is executive produced by Tim Burton and several other producers. The new season is set to premiere with Part 1 on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3.