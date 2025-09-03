Season 10 Finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Features Major Twist and Engagement

LOS ANGELES, CA — The season 10 finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ aired on Tuesday, September 2, showcasing the remaining beachgoers solidifying their relationships before the final rose ceremony.

Host Jesse Palmer led viewers through a dramatic conclusion as couples faced a surprising twist: the chance to win a half-million dollars. This season’s format change added a new layer of strategy and made the emotional stakes higher.

Only two couples, Jess Edwards & Spencer Conley and Alexe Godin & Andrew Spencer, remained after weeks of ups and downs. According to spoilers, both couples had to decide between choosing “money” or “love.” If they selected love, they would receive envelopes containing cash. Both pairs ultimately chose love, but neither reached the entire $500,000 prize.

Reports indicate Jess and Spencer drew the higher envelopes, pushing them ahead of Alexe and Andrew. Their engagement at the end of the finale provided a heartwarming moment, underscoring their decision to prioritize love over money.

Meanwhile, even without the top cash prize, Alexe and Andrew left the beach stronger than ever as a couple. This season’s unique twist marked a significant turning point for the franchise, as no new contestants were introduced after the twist was revealed, forcing couples to commit.

Social media buzzed with reactions to the cash twist, with fans questioning whether it undermined the show’s premise or simply added more drama. The finale received a mixed yet engaging response from the audience, keeping viewers talking long after it ended.

Looking ahead, ABC has not confirmed another season, but the show’s ability to innovate suggests a potential season 11 could be on the horizon.