Season 19 of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Premieres Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” can rejoice as Season 19 premieres tonight, July 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. The new season promises the familiar mix of drama and excitement that has characterized the show from the start.

This season, the returning cast members, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella, will explore themes of truth, trust, and reconciliation among their complicated relationships. The trailer hints at intriguing storylines, with Beador expressing her suspicions by stating, “There’s a snake in this group,” reinforcing the show’s reputation for drama.

New dynamics will emerge as viewers witness Tamra confronting both Gretchen Rossi, returning after a 12-year hiatus as a friend-of, and Katie Ginella regarding past issues involving an ex-nanny. The season will also feature cast trips to New Orleans and Amsterdam, along with intense moments like each woman undergoing a polygraph test.

Emily Simpson’s personal challenges will also be highlighted this season as she navigates health concerns involving her twin son, Luke. Amid the family strains, she will continue to work on her marriage with Shane, which is experiencing tension. Meanwhile, Jenn is preparing for her wedding to Ryan Boyajian while managing her ongoing issues with Tamra.

For viewers without cable, several streaming services will offer access to the new season. Options include Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, both providing free trials. Additionally, new episodes will be available on Peacock for next-day streaming.

Bravo has not yet confirmed the total number of episodes for this season, but previous seasons have typically ranged from 18 to 20 episodes. For fans of the series, this season seems to promise both comical moments and heated confrontations.