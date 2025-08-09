Wednesday Season 2 Returns with Mystery and Macabre Fun

LOS ANGELES, CA — After a nearly three-year hiatus, Netflix‘s hit series ‘Wednesday’ returns for its second season. The first four episodes debuted on August 6, 2025, and they retain the charming, macabre appeal that made the show a fan favorite.

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday Addams, who, now a campus celebrity at Nevermore Academy, navigates the complexities of fame while trying to solve new mysteries. This season kicks off right after summer break, with Wednesday returning to school alongside her younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and their parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán).

The new school year brings a fundraising gala that Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi) compels Morticia to assist with. This increased family involvement adds depth to the Addams family’s dynamics, creating new opportunities for character interaction and development.

This season explores several mysteries, beginning with a series of bizarre murders connected to crows. As Wednesday confronts these dangers, she also discovers she has a stalker, creating a parallel tension to her sleuthing ability, especially when her psychic powers are compromised.

Along with the darker themes, the show incorporates humor through Wednesday’s relationships with her uncles Fester (Fred Armisen) and Grandmama Hester (Joanna Lumley), and her best friend, werewolf Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), who continues to add a lighthearted contrast to Wednesday’s gloom.

Each episode maintains a runtime of about an hour, filled with engaging shenanigans, including a competitive camping trip and antics that showcase the comedic and spooky essence of the Addams family.

Critics have noted the series’ visuals, with Tim Burton’s unique flair evident throughout, especially in an animated sequence during the season premiere. Despite a few criticisms regarding its narrative pacing and character development, the series remains a fan favorite.

As the first part of the season concludes on a cliffhanger, viewers eagerly anticipate the next installment set to release on September 3. With its mix of mystery, humor, and supernatural elements, ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 1, promises to keep audiences engaged and entertained.