Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Faces Family Drama and Engagement Tensions

LOS ANGELES, CA — The drama escalates in the third and final season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ now streaming on Prime Video. In just four episodes, the Fisher and Conklin families have faced allegations of cheating, a near-fatal car crash, and an unexpected engagement that has created a family rift.

The season showcases a complicated love triangle involving Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad as viewers ponder the future of their relationships. Following episode four, tensions rise between Belly and her mother, Laurel, over the engagement. Laurel opposes her daughter’s decision to marry so young, threatening to skip the wedding.

Actress Jackie Chung, who portrays Laurel, believes her character only desires the best for Belly. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chung stated, ‘Laurel’s hope is that Belly takes advantage of opportunities in life,’ emphasizing the importance of personal growth.

Chung highlighted that the characters have evolved throughout the seasons, with Belly needing to explore her own identity away from her relationship with Jeremiah. ‘Laurel is recognizing that Belly has not fully found herself,’ Chung explained.

As the family struggles with communication, the pressures of relationships and the engagement create further divides. Chung noted that the engagement announcement elicited strong emotions from Laurel, who initially viewed the moment without focusing on the engagement ring’s appearance.

The conflict reached a peak when Laurel and Belly argued during a family lunch. Laurel’s refusal to support Jeremiah amidst tensions heightened the situation. Chung characterized the fallout as a mix of family love and misunderstandings.

Looking ahead, Chung teased that fans should expect even more surprises and twists in the remaining episodes of the season. She expressed her intent to deliver a complete experience for viewers, noting how much has been developed since the show’s inception.

As the show’s final season unfolds, audiences remain anxious to see how these complex relationships resolve, especially regarding Belly’s choice of partner.