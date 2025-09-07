Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — After the dramatic conclusion of Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix, creators have confirmed that the series is set for a third season. Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, will face new challenges as she navigates the complex world of her family’s secrets.

The second season’s finale left viewers eager to know how the story will continue after a series of shocking twists and character developments. Notably, the cliffhanger revealed that Aunt Ophelia, previously thought to be missing for two decades, is alive but imprisoned in the basement of Grandmama’s mansion, dangerously writing a message: ‘Wednesday must die.’

In Season 2, fans saw Wednesday and her Uncle Fester embark on a summer quest to locate Enid, who has transformed into an Alpha werewolf. As they pursue her towards Canada, the narrative suggests that Enid’s journey will play a significant role in Season 3.

“It’s a big deal for Enid and getting out of this is going to be difficult,” co-showrunner Miles Millar stated in an interview, expressing concerns about Enid’s fate.

Another pressing storyline will follow Tyler as he connects with Professor Capri after facing the loss of his mother. Co-creator Alfred Gough noted, “Our goal for Season 3 is to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.”

Netflix confirmed the renewal on July 23, 2025, just before Season 2’s premiere, hinting that the third season will explore even deeper into the family dynamics and introduce more members from the Addams clan.

With the production reportedly set to begin in early 2026, fans can anticipate new episodes possibly around mid-to-late 2027. All episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are currently available for streaming on Netflix.