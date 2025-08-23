News
Seattle Faces Sizzling Weekend with Heat Advisory in Effect
SEATTLE, Washington — Seattle and much of western Washington are preparing for a scorching weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning effective from Friday through early Tuesday.
A strong ridge of high pressure moving across the region is expected to raise daytime highs significantly. The advisory, which began at 11 a.m. Friday, will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, covering the Puget Sound area. The Cascade foothills and valleys will experience an Extreme Heat Warning during the same period.
Temperatures are projected to reach near-record daily highs from Saturday through Monday, with many areas expected to hit the 80s and 90s. Notably, Seattle’s record high for August 22 is 89 degrees, set in 2018, which may be surpassed.
The NWS warns that the heat could pose serious health risks, particularly for sensitive individuals and those without sufficient cooling options. They advise the public to stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and check in on friends and family during this period.
As the region enters the peak of fire season, dry conditions coupled with rising temperatures have elevated fire danger across western Washington. Currently, three wildfires are active: the Bear Gulch Fire, covering over 8,500 acres, and approximately 11% contained, as well as the Pomas and Crescent Road Fires.
The warm and dry air mass increases the risk of new fires igniting, putting outdoor enthusiasts at risk. Campers are urged to refrain from any open flames. Additionally, air quality may suffer due to accumulating wildfire smoke during the heat advisory.
Looking ahead, the NWS predicts that while much of the U.S. may enjoy cooler temperatures, the Pacific Northwest will remain warmer than average. Highs are expected to continue in the 80s and 90s through at least early next week.
As summer heat settles in, local weather coverage remains crucial for residents. KING 5 has implemented First Alert Weather to keep the community informed and safe during this significant weather event.
