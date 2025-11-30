News
Seattle Faces Snow Challenges as Winter Approaches
SEATTLE, Wash. — The winter season is starting on a challenging note for the Seattle area, as fluctuating snow levels have left many residents concerned. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that the region is facing a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal precipitation in the coming weeks. However, there is also a 33 to 40 percent chance of above-normal temperatures, which could hinder the development of a solid snowpack in the Cascade Mountains.
As December approaches, NOAA’s seasonal outlook suggests equal chances of above or below normal rain and snow for western Washington through February. While there are hopes for colder temperatures, with a 33 to 40 percent chance of below-normal averages, the recent warm spells have caused many snowflakes to melt before they settle.
Despite these challenges, local ski season aficionados remain optimistic. “We just need to see the flakes start falling soon,” said one local skier. The uncertainty has many residents preparing for winter activities with both caution and excitement.
Meanwhile, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is making preparations for potential snowfall. Although recent forecasts show no signs of lowland snow, airport crews are practicing snow removal techniques to ensure runway safety. Each Wednesday, the airport teams engage in formations, such as the flying V, to maximize efficiency in clearing runways. “Our goal is 30 minutes or less to clear it,” explained Shawn McCormick, crew chief at SEA Airport.
As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend draws to a close, nearly a million travelers are expected to pass through SEA Airport. McCormick’s team stands ready to tackle any snowfall that may arrive in the coming weeks. “We keep this place going under any condition,” he added.
In addition to winter weather concerns, the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital is hosting its 39th Annual Festival of Trees in Tacoma this weekend, featuring over 20 uniquely themed trees. Attendees can enjoy a festive atmosphere while contributing to a good cause, as donations benefit the new Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital currently under construction.
