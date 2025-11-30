Seattle Marathon Introduces New Course, Expects 8,600 Runners

SEATTLE — The annual Seattle Marathon is set to take place this Sunday, featuring a new course and an anticipated 8,500 to 8,600 runners.

This year’s marathon marks a significant change as the finish line moves to Pier 66 on the waterfront, shifting from the traditional end point at Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center. “We found a new venue that works well for us,” marathon representative John Kokas said. “It’s at Pier 66 downtown on the waterfront.”

The race will start at Fifth Avenue North and Harrison Street, winding through scenic neighborhoods and landmarks, including the Washington Park Arboretum and the University of Washington, before reaching the waterfront. Kokas emphasized, “The course winds through several city neighborhoods, showcasing the beauty of all of Seattle.”

To accommodate the new route, organizers worked with the City of Seattle, Port of Seattle, and Seattle Parks and Recreation to ensure safety and enjoyment for participants. “Traffic control is always one of the race’s biggest challenges,” he noted. Police officers and course marshals will be stationed along the course to help guide runners and manage crowds.

Some road closures are expected, particularly on Alaskan Way, but Kokas assured that the impact on traffic should be minimal beyond these areas. More than 50 streets will close from 7 a.m. to 9:40 a.m., with most re-opening between 7:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For specific closures and a map of the new routes, participants can refer to the marathon’s official communications.

Next year, the course will see an additional adjustment as a section will move to the newly renovated Elliott Bay Trail once construction finishes. Kokas expressed enthusiasm about these developments, highlighting the marathon’s continuous engagement with the community since its inception in 1970.

The Seattle Marathon has grown significantly over the years, now recognized as one of the largest mass-participation runs in the Pacific Northwest. Many participants also contribute to charitable efforts, supporting organizations like the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and Girls on the Run.