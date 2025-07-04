Sports
Seattle Mariners Eye More All-Stars Ahead of Upcoming Game
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are gearing up for the MLB All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta, with catcher Cal Raleigh already confirmed as a participant. Raleigh, who has hit 33 home runs and driven in 71 RBIs this season, received 72% of the votes to earn his spot as the American League’s starting catcher.
Raleigh’s performance has been impressive, making him one of baseball’s recognized names. He will also compete in the Home Run Derby.
As the Mariners prepare for the All-Star break, two other players are generating buzz for potential All-Star nods. Left fielder Randy Arozarena has been on a hot streak, boasting a .500 batting average over his last three games against the Kansas City Royals, with four home runs and seven RBIs.
Arozarena’s overall season statistics have improved significantly, raising his batting average to .252 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. Among AL outfielders, he ranks second in stolen bases and eighth in OPS, making him a strong contender for All-Star recognition.
Reliever Matt Brash, despite having limited appearances due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, has posted an impressive 0.49 ERA this season. His performance has sparked discussions about his All-Star candidacy, although a lack of appearances may hinder his selection.
The Mariners’ bullpen has showcased depth this season, with players like Eduard Bazardo and Gabe Speier also making notable contributions. As the announcement for the full All-Star roster approaches, fans remain hopeful for additional Mariners representation.
The official All-Star rosters will be revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, while the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby take place on July 15 and July 14, respectively.
