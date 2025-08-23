Seattle Mariners Face Rain Delay Ahead of Final Phillies Matchup

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Seattle Mariners may face another rain delay on Wednesday as they prepare for their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. Atlantic time first pitch, which translates to 10:05 a.m. Pacific time.

Forecasts for Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia show rain expected at 3 a.m., followed by another round at noon and 1 p.m. This would mark the fourth time in nine games on their current road trip that the Mariners encounter adverse weather.

Accuweather predicts a break in the rain for four hours before thunderstorms may roll in around 6 p.m. If necessary, a makeup game could be scheduled for Thursday as both teams have that day off. However, such a rescheduling would complicate matters for Seattle, as they plan to fly back home to start a six-day homestand on Friday.

The Mariners have faced significant challenges in games impacted by rain this season. They have lost all three games on the current trip that were interrupted by rain, bringing their record to 1-6 in delayed games this year.

Updates on Wednesday’s game, including rain delay information, will be available at SeattleSports.com. The coverage will begin at 9 a.m. Pacific, rain or shine.