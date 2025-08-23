Sports
Seattle Mariners Face Rain Delay Ahead of Final Phillies Matchup
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Seattle Mariners may face another rain delay on Wednesday as they prepare for their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. Atlantic time first pitch, which translates to 10:05 a.m. Pacific time.
Forecasts for Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia show rain expected at 3 a.m., followed by another round at noon and 1 p.m. This would mark the fourth time in nine games on their current road trip that the Mariners encounter adverse weather.
Accuweather predicts a break in the rain for four hours before thunderstorms may roll in around 6 p.m. If necessary, a makeup game could be scheduled for Thursday as both teams have that day off. However, such a rescheduling would complicate matters for Seattle, as they plan to fly back home to start a six-day homestand on Friday.
The Mariners have faced significant challenges in games impacted by rain this season. They have lost all three games on the current trip that were interrupted by rain, bringing their record to 1-6 in delayed games this year.
Updates on Wednesday’s game, including rain delay information, will be available at SeattleSports.com. The coverage will begin at 9 a.m. Pacific, rain or shine.
Recent Posts
- Beaches Reopen in Guardamar After Blue Dragon Sightings
- Former Model Loni Willison Spotted Searching Through Dumpsters in Beverly Hills
- Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Depth Chart for 2025 Season
- Katy ISD Students Honored for Academic Excellence
- Exciting Matchday Predictions for Premier League Fans
- New Book Reveals Insights into Bankruptcy Filers in the U.S.
- Matthew Rooney, Grandson of Steelers Founder, Dies at 51
- Dark Comedy ‘Friendship’ Streams on HBO Max September 5
- Premier League Predictions Enter Week Two with Enthusiasm and Uncertainty
- Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors Face Stanford in 2025 Football Opener
- Diamondbacks Clinch 6-5 Victory Over Reds in Extra Innings
- Talk of New Stimulus Payments Gains Traction Amid Inflation Concerns
- Deadly Fire at Chapel Hill Hotel Investigated as Arson
- Google Unveils Pixel 10 Series of Smartphones with Advanced AI Features
- Ether Surges: Peter Thiel Bets Big on Cryptocurrency
- Manchester City Faces Tottenham in Premier League Showdown
- Capcom Showcases Exciting Games at Gamescom 2025
- Multiple Incidents Reported in Chapel Hill Over Recent Days
- Bruna Brasil and Others Shine at Road to UFC Semifinals
- Seattle Faces Sizzling Weekend with Heat Advisory in Effect