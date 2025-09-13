Seattle Mariners Surge: Tied for First Ahead of Angels Showdown

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Mariners have experienced a dramatic six weeks, marking the end of the regular season. After beginning with an eight-game winning streak in early August, the team faced a rough patch, going 6-15 with streaks of five and four consecutive losses. However, in a stunning turnaround, the Mariners have rebounded with a six-game win streak, including two thrilling walk-off victories on Wednesday and Thursday that propelled them into a tie for first place in the American League West with the Houston Astros.

ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney commented on the Mariners’ volatile performance during a segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk show. He noted, “People have asked me how this is going to play out with the American League wild card and the American League West? I don’t know, because all these teams have had these zigs and zags the whole year. And I don’t think there’s more of a Jekyll-and-Hyde team than the Mariners.”

Despite their inconsistencies, Olney believes the Mariners possess the talent to emerge as a formidable playoff contender. “If you were to ask which team gives the American League the best chance to win the World Series? I think the Mariners would finish first,” he stated. However, he added, “They’re incredibly vulnerable, which speaks volumes about the general mediocrity of the American League.”

As they prepare for a highly anticipated game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, the Mariners will stream the match exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans can switch the audio feed to the Seattle Sports radio broadcast featuring Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. for a local experience. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. PT, and the pregame show begins at 6 p.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

In roster news, the Mariners recalled right-handed reliever Casey Legumina from Triple-A Tacoma and designated left-handed reliever José Castillo for assignment. The bullpen has faced heavy usage recently, covering 19 2/3 innings over three games, including extra-inning contests.

Legumina, 28, returns to the big league roster after a solid stint in Tacoma, where he allowed only one unearned run across six appearances. Meanwhile, Castillo’s brief tenure ends after just three appearances, where he pitched the 12th inning for a win against the Angels.

Mariens players and fans are optimistic about the team’s playoff push as they look to solidify their position at the top of the division.