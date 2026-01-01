Seattle Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration

SEATTLE — As the countdown to 2026 begins, the Seattle Space Needle is set to host its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks and light show, promising an unforgettable spectacle. The event will feature a dazzling drone performance followed by the largest structurally launched firework display in North America. Organized by Space Needle LLC and sponsored by Alaska Airlines, the main show is scheduled to last 18 minutes and will include four separate 10-minute pre-shows leading up to midnight.

People wishing to experience the fireworks in person can gather at the International Fountain Lawn and the Fisher Pavilion. The Space Needle will extend its hours on December 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in anticipation of the festivities.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced street closures near the Space Needle starting Wednesday evening to accommodate the event. “We expect congestion anywhere near the Space Needle and routes getting to and from the area,” SDOT officials said. They also emphasized the availability of free public transportation options, including the Seattle Streetcar, for New Year’s Eve.

In addition to the live event, the Seattle NYE fireworks show will be broadcast on KING 5 in Seattle, KGW 8 in Portland, KREM 2 in Spokane, and CW 8.2 in San Diego. KOMO News will also livestream the fireworks and drone show on its website starting at 11:53 p.m.

However, weather conditions may pose challenges to visibility. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Puget Sound area, expected to last until Thursday morning. Fog and low clouds are predicted to obscure views of the fireworks, raising concerns about visibility during the celebration. “While conditions are not expected to completely ruin the event, significant clearing before midnight is unlikely,” said weather officials.

Forecasts indicate that fog will thicken overnight, especially in low-lying areas. Drivers are advised to be cautious of slick roads due to freezing conditions. Despite the weather, attendees are encouraged to come out and enjoy the show, with varying visibility expected throughout the city.

As Seattle prepares to embrace the New Year, the hope remains that the annual fireworks display will be a highlight, weather permitting. With a complete itinerary set for the evening’s events, both locals and visitors look forward to celebrating the dawn of 2026 in style.