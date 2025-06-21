Seattle Reign FC Faces Struggling Utah Royals FC on June 21

HERRIMAN, Utah – Seattle Reign FC will play against Utah Royals FC on Saturday, June 21, at 2:00 p.m. PT at America First Field. This match marks the first contest between the two teams this season in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Seattle comes into the match sitting in sixth place with 18 points, having recently tied 2-2 with Chicago Stars FC. Utah sits at the bottom of the league with only 5 points from 12 matches, including a recent 3-0 loss to Gotham FC.

Reign head coach Laura Harvey will field her twelfth unique lineup of the season. She praised Utah’s talent, saying, “I think they’re a very good team between the two 18-yard boxes.”

Utah’s last match saw the return of defender Kaleigh Riehl from injury, which is a positive development for the team. Kate Del Fava, tied for the club record with 38 consecutive starts, aims to break the record in Saturday’s match.

The Reign will aim to improve their recent performance after conceding late goals in their past few matches. Harvey emphasized the need to start strong: “How can we try and put ourselves in a position where we can perform at the level that we did in the second half?”

Fans can watch the match live on Fox 13+ or NWSL+, with parties planned at various Seattle venues. Reign staff will open a $500 tab for supporters at each location and hold giveaways throughout the event.

After this game, Utah Royals FC will take a 43-day break, returning to play against Orlando Pride on August 3.