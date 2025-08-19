Seattle Reign FC Hosts Inaugural Queen’s Match to Honor Pioneering Women

SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, August 18, Seattle Reign FC will hold a match to celebrate the rich history of women’s soccer in the city. This event, named The Queen’s Match, aims to honor the trailblazing women who laid the groundwork for the sport in the United States.

The match will feature a showdown against the Chicago Stars FC and will highlight the 40th anniversary of the 1985 United States Women's National Team (USWNT). That original squad of 17 women marked the United States’ first foray into international competition during the Mundialito tournament in Jesolo, Italy.

“We are thrilled to recognize the 1985 team and their contribution to women’s soccer,” said Reign FC’s management. “This match is about more than just soccer; it’s about celebrating the women who paved the way for generations.”

Among the 1985 squad, eight players hailed from Washington, making Seattle an essential part of the women’s soccer narrative in the U.S. The legacy of these athletes continues to inspire many.

The Queen’s Match will include various fan activities, such as a special halftime ceremony, music from the 1980s, giveaways, and exclusive merchandise. Tickets are available now, and fans are encouraged to join in the celebration.

“It’s more than a match; it’s a tribute to the courage and history of women in this sport,” said a spokesperson from Reign FC. “We invite everyone to celebrate with us and honor these incredible athletes.”

The legacy of the 1985 USWNT lives on, as they ignited a movement leading to the U.S. women’s team becoming a dominant force globally. This inaugural event aims to connect past achievements with future aspirations on the field.