Seattle Seahawks Begin Season Against 49ers With New Strategies

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, setting the stage for exciting matchups and strategies. A focal point of interest will be how the team utilizes its running back duo, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Walker, entering his fourth year, is known for his speed and elusiveness. He has nearly 2,000 rushing yards across his first two seasons but had a disappointing 2024 due to injuries. In contrast, Charbonnet, a third-year player, thrives as a powerful downhill runner and had a breakout performance in 2024, with 134 rushing yards in one game.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to implement a Shanahan-style offense emphasizing a strong run game. This raises questions about how Seattle will balance the usage of both backs. Former NFL player Ray Roberts emphasized the importance of planned rotations to keep the offensive line in sync, noting how different running styles can affect their rhythm.

“You have to plan for situations where this is Charbonnet time, or this is Ken Walker time,” Roberts said. “If you get a guy with the hot hand, you have to ride that wave.”

The battle between Seattle’s offensive line and San Francisco’s formidable defense, led by Nick Bosa, will also be crucial. Bumpus, a radio analyst, highlighted the attention on the matchup between Bosa and Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas, who recently signed an extension. Lucas missed significant time with injuries but is reportedly in peak condition.

“That is a matchup that I’m going to watch because I think Abe is healthy,” Bumpus said. “This is going to be a heavyweight fight, and I love situations like that.”

The Seahawks have elevated cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad for the matchup. Griffin, a former Seahawk, brings vast experience and depth to the cornerback group.

Fans can expect an engaging battle in which every tactic counts as the two rivals kick off the season.