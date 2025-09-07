Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns

Seattle, WA – The Seattle Seahawks are positioning themselves for yet another strong defensive season, aiming to harness the strength of their secondary reminiscent of the legendary Legion of Boom era. With the season approaching, key players are in focus, particularly cornerback Riq Woolen.

Woolen, who made significant contributions last year, is eligible for a contract extension after the 2024 season. He has already accrued impressive statistics, including 46 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 passes defended in 15 games last season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has expressed concerns that the Seahawks should act swiftly regarding Woolen’s contract. ‘The price of top-tier cornerbacks is steadily rising,’ Knox wrote, referencing recent lucrative deals for players like Sauce Gardner and DaRon Bland. Woolen’s value could fall between their contracts, which are over $20 million annually, raising urgency for Seattle.

Additionally, Devon Witherspoon, who has made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons, along with the duo of Julian Love and Coby Bryant, highlight the depth of talent in Seattle’s secondary. The pressure is mounting on the Seahawks to secure Woolen and not fall behind in contract negotiations.

Woolen had a standout rookie season in 2022, with 63 tackles, six interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. Though he hasn’t matched that level since, his consistent performance merits a long-term deal.

The Seahawks face an interesting season ahead, not only managing contracts but also molding the defensive lineup. Many are eager to see how these developments unfold as the season progresses.