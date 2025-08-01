Seattle Seahawks Endorse John Schneider Through 2031 NFL Draft

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Seahawks have confirmed that General Manager John Schneider will remain in his position through the 2031 NFL Draft. This decision reflects the team’s commitment to Schneider, who has been pivotal in maintaining a competitive roster for 15 years.

While Schneider has a keen eye for talent, the Seahawks have faced criticism for persistent weaknesses, particularly on the offensive line and an inclination to overpay tight ends. Recently, the Seahawks freed up approximately $9 million in salary cap room by addressing some of these financial missteps, raising their total cap space to about $31.7 million for the 2025 season.

Currently, only five teams in the NFL have more cap space available. The Seahawks are expected to make moves to bolster their offensive line, a crucial area of need as they approach the preseason. Positions like center, right guard, and inside linebacker top their list of potential upgrades.

However, options in free agency are limited at this late stage, which may force the team into making aggressive trades to enhance their interior line. Experts urge Schneider to act swiftly to remedy these issues, especially with more challenges likely to arise as the preseason progresses. Further adjustments may be necessary following roster cuts around the league, potentially opening up new opportunities for talent acquisition.

As players report for training camp, excitement builds around Seattle’s revamped roster, which now features a mix of youth and experience tailored to match Head Coach Mike Macdonald’s strategy. The Seahawks are poised for their preseason opener on August 7 against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field, and expectations are high among fans.

Ultimately, how Schneider navigates the remaining preseason and adjusts the team’s roster will be critical as the Seahawks look to reclaim their status in the league.