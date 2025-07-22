Seattle Seahawks Free Agents Face Tough Future in NFL

Seattle, WA — Recent years have seen an unusual trend for Seattle Seahawks free agents, especially those who have left the team. Despite being consistently competitive over the past 15 years, many players struggle to find new homes after departing from the organization.

One prominent example is safety Quandre Diggs. After being released by the Seahawks in March 2024, he signed with the Tennessee Titans in August. Another player in a similar situation is safety Jamal Adams, who also finds himself as a free agent once again.

At 32 years old, Diggs is considered past his prime as a free safety, who typically relies on speed and agility. His inability to secure a new contract is unsurprising given the physical demands of the position.

Meanwhile, Adams, who was drafted in 2017, is still only 29. However, his injury history raises concerns for potential teams. Adams has played only two full seasons in his career, those being his rookie years in 2018 and 2019. Since 2022, he has appeared in just 15 games.

Teams may hesitate to sign Adams due to his frequent injuries. With such limited availability, the investment may not seem wise. Additionally, he struggles in coverage, posting a passer rating allowed of 104.7 or higher in three out of five seasons since 2020.

Once known for his ability to blitz and pressure quarterbacks, Adams recorded 9.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits during his first season with the Seahawks in 2020. However, he has since managed no sacks and only five quarterback hits.

While he may have the potential to transition to an edge rusher role, many are skeptical. Without the speed he once had, he risks being overpowered by larger opponents. At this point, it seems more plausible that Adams should consider life beyond football.

With no prospects of returning to the Seattle Seahawks or joining Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams may face a future where no teams express interest in signing him.