Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Aims for Historic Receiving Record

SEATTLE, WA — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on an impressive path as he pursues the NFL‘s single-season receiving yardage record. As of November 28, 2025, Smith-Njigba has accumulated 1,313 yards, placing him in striking distance of Calvin Johnson‘s long-standing record of 1,964 yards set in 2012.

Smith-Njigba has made history this season by becoming the first player to begin a campaign with 11 straight games of 75 or more receiving yards. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah emphasized the challenge defenses face when trying to contain him, stating, ‘No matter what you do, you’re wrong against him, because he’s beating you every way.’

The Seahawks’ star receiver has excelled against both man and zone coverage, leading the league with 885 yards against zone. He ranks second in man coverage yards and has amassed significant totals on deep passes, demonstrating his versatility. With six games remaining in the season, Smith-Njigba needs to average around 109 yards per game to break Johnson’s record.

Seattle‘s strategy may benefit from their upcoming matchups; two of their next six opponents rank among the bottom 10 in pass defense. The Vikings, scheduled to play the Seahawks next, will field rookie quarterback Max Brosmer, making this an important game for both teams.

With the Seahawks currently sitting at an 8-3 record, playoff aspirations are high. Fans are eager to see if Smith-Njigba can reach the 2,000-yard milestone, marking an unprecedented achievement in the league’s history.