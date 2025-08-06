Seattle Sounders Aim for Leagues Cup Quarterfinals After Strong Start

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Sounders have kicked off the 2025 Leagues Cup with an impressive performance, collecting all six possible points and scoring nine goals with a goal differential of +8. This puts the Rave Green in a strong position to advance to the tournament quarterfinals, which they can secure with any result against Club Tijuana on Wednesday.

As the Sounders prepare for their final Phase One match, they reflect on their journey so far. Inter Miami CF, on the other hand, has faced challenges as Lionel Messi left the field with a “minor” muscle injury during their match against Necaxa. While the prognosis is optimistic, Messi’s potential absence could significantly impact Miami’s campaign.

Inter Miami is currently ranked third in the MLS table with five points, making their upcoming matches critical as they aim for advancement without their star player. Discussions about the quality differences between MLS and Liga MX have emerged once again, especially after Cruz Azul defeated Vancouver in the Concacaf Champions Cup final earlier this year.

The Leagues Cup, however, has shown more balance, with Liga MX clubs starting strong but MLS teams gaining momentum in later matches. Factors such as home-field advantage for MLS clubs have contributed, yet odd scorelines, including Seattle’s seven-goal victory over Cruz Azul, have raised eyebrows.

The new tournament format involves heightened competition, whereby minor errors could result in teams being eliminated. Given this landscape, Seattle’s strong start with six points and a commanding goal tally has placed them in control of their own fate heading into Wednesday’s match.

Seattle’s attacking form hints at a promising run in the tournament if they can maintain their discipline and avoid red cards. The stakes include not just immediate glory but also significant prize money and spots in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

As the Sounders prepare to face Club Tijuana, the anticipation builds for what might be a crucial step toward the quarterfinals.