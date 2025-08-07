Seattle Sounders Aim for Victory Against Club Tijuana in Leagues Cup Clash

RENTON, Washington – The Seattle Sounders are gearing up for a critical match against Liga MX’s Club Tijuana on Wednesday, aiming to secure their place in the Knockout Phase of the Leagues Cup.

With two wins under their belt in the tournament, the Sounders have quickly climbed to the top of the standings, accumulated six points, and achieved the best goal difference at plus-eight. A single point in the match against Tijuana would guarantee their advancement, but a win could secure the top position in the MLS qualification table.

“As always, we’re going to play to win,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer stated during a recent press conference. “We’re going to play to entertain our fans. Nothing in life is guaranteed. If we don’t win, we might not go through despite our great start.”

Tijuana enters the match with a 1-1-0 record after recovering from a 5-2 defeat to the LA Galaxy to beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1. The Mexican side likely needs a regulation victory to advance.

Despite a strong performance in the tournament, the Sounders have been on an eight-game unbeaten streak, with five wins and three draws across all competitions. Midfielder Cristian Roldan spoke about the team’s momentum, saying, “I think we’re in good form right now. It’s more about how can we maintain that.”

League-wide, the Leagues Cup has been competitive, with just 11 of 36 matches decided by more than one goal. Schmetzer hinted at some rotation for the lineup, particularly for players who have logged significant minutes in the tournament, such as Obed Vargas and Jackson Ragen.

The urgency of the match cannot be overstated, as the Sounders seek to continue their successful run in the competition. Roldan emphasized the importance of the match against Tijuana, noting, “The intensity is always important against Mexican sides. Going back to a strong mentality is essential.”

As the Sounders prepare for this high-stakes encounter, the outcome will set the tone for their future in the tournament and their continued pursuit of glory on the field.