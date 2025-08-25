Sports
Seattle Sounders Face Off Against Sporting KC at Lumen Field
SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Sounders are set to host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 6:15 PM PT at Lumen Field. The match will be broadcast on FS1 and available to stream on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
The Sounders, currently 11-7-8, are looking to maintain their momentum following a midweek victory over Liga MX’s Club Puebla in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Despite a dominant record at home, they may have to rotate their lineup due to injuries: Paul Arriola, João Paulo, and Ryan Kent are among those ruled out for the match.
On the other side, Sporting KC, with a 6-14-6 record, has endured a rough patch, remaining winless in their last five matches (0-4-1). Their key players Manu Garcia and Erik Thommy will also not participate, adding to their challenges. Sporting KC has given up 50 goals this season, one of the highest in the league.
Dejan Joveljić, who played a pivotal role in last year’s Western Conference Finals, leads SKC with 14 goals this season. His performance will be crucial if Sporting hopes to overcome their recent woes.
The last meeting between the two teams took place on July 12, where the Sounders emerged victorious with a score of 3-2. The Sounders aim to complete a season sweep over Sporting for the first time since 2011.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 PM PT, and the match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to secure valuable points in the race for playoff position.
