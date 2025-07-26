Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup

Atlanta, GA — The Seattle Sounders will visit Atlanta United on Saturday for their only regular season meeting. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. local time) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans can watch the match on local broadcasts, and it will air on 93.3 KJR FM and El Rey 1360AM. Currently, the Sounders sit fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 10-6-7, totaling 37 points. Atlanta finds themselves in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-11-8 and 20 points.

Seattle enters the match with a five-game unbeaten streak (3-0-2) since their return from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. In contrast, Atlanta is struggling with a seven-match winless run (0-4-3).

Last week, Sounders’ Designated Player left winger showcased his talent with an assist and a spectacular match-winning goal. Musovski, another key player, is on a scoring spree with eight goals and is expected to start again as Jordan Morris recovers from shoulder surgery.

On Wednesday, before the match, Sounders midfielder will participate in the MLS All-Star game in Austin, Texas, representing the team as the sole All-Star selection.

Atlanta United has connections with former Sounders staff, including Chris Henderson, who is now Atlanta’s Chief Soccer Officer, and Garth Lagerwey, who is currently the team’s President & CEO but is undergoing cancer treatment. The Sounders publicly supported Lagerwey, saying, “We send our support to Garth and his family during this challenging time.”

Atlanta has also seen leadership changes, hiring Norwegian coach Ronny Deila, who previously led New York City FC to an MLS Cup. However, Atlanta’s defense has been a concern, conceding 43 goals, which ranks as the fourth most in the league.

One player to watch is Emmanuel Latte Lath, who made headlines for his record transfer to Atlanta this offseason. The 26-year-old has recorded seven goals in over 1,700 minutes of play so far this season.