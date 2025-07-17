Sports
Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Sounders host the Colorado Rapids tonight at Lumen Field at 7 p.m. PT. This matchup marks the second and final meeting between the two teams during the regular season.
The match will be broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes for viewers, while local audiences can tune into 93.3 KJR FM or El Rey 1360AM for the radio broadcast.
As of now, the Sounders have a record of 9 wins, 6 losses, and 6 draws, totaling 33 points and placing them fourth in the Western Conference. The Rapids follow closely with 8 wins, 10 losses, and 5 draws for 29 points, sitting in seventh place.
In their previous encounter on April 26, the teams finished in a 1-1 draw, with Djordje Mihailovic equalizing just before halftime.
Tonight’s game is notable not only for the tense competition but also for the Sounders’ celebration of 90s Night, featuring the launch of “The Archive Collection,” a special-edition third kit that reflects the club’s storied heritage.
Sounders forward Jordan Morris is set to make his first start since March after struggling with injuries. He made an impactful return last Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, scoring to reach a milestone of 100 regular-season goal contributions.
Jesús Ferreira, another key player for Seattle, has regained form with two goals and an assist in his last three games, bringing renewed hope to the team’s attacking strategy.
Meanwhile, the Rapids are looking to capitalize on playmaker Mihailovic, who recently showcased his skills with three assists in a 3-0 victory against Vancouver. Colorado also hopes for strong performances from midfielder Cole Bassett, who has returned from injury and can be a pivotal player.
Despite generating significant expected goals this season, the Rapids have struggled with finishing, scoring only 27 goals, which places them among the league’s worst in terms of goal efficiency.
