Seattle Sounders Face LA Galaxy After Leagues Cup Victory

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Sounders will host the LA Galaxy on Saturday at 5:39 PM PT, marking their first match since winning the Leagues Cup. The Sounders defeated the Galaxy 2-0 in the semifinals on their way to the title.

Albert Rusnák is expected to be available, likely coming off the bench. The Sounders will maintain a lineup similar to the semifinal matchup against the Galaxy, with one notable change: Danny Musovski will start at forward. Musovski scored two goals against the Galaxy in their last meeting.

The Galaxy are in a difficult position, nearly eliminated from the playoff race and currently at the bottom of the standings. They will be without several key players, some of whom have contributed to their struggles this season.

Galaxies’ injury report includes Paul Arriola (knee), Stuart Hawkins (quad), and Ryan Kent (hamstring) listed as out. Players such as Pedro de la Vega (knee), Jordan Morris (shoulder), and João Paulo (knee) are questionable for the Sounders.

On the Galaxy side, Julian Aude (ankle), Emiro Garces (foot), Matheus Nascimento (lower body), and Riqui Puig (knee) are among those unavailable. Key player Marco Reus is also out with a lower body issue.

Referee Rosendo Mendoza will officiate the match, with Cory Richardson and Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho as assistant referees and Ricardo Fierro as the fourth official.

The game will be available for streaming on MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish. Local radio coverage can be heard on 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle and El Rey 1360 AM.