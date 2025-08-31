Seattle Sounders Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Final Showdown

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Sounders will host Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. This highly anticipated match is set to feature the two clubs competing for not just the trophy, but also a significant advantage for the upcoming 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The game will be broadcast live on Apple TV+, Univision, and TUDN, with English audio available on 950 KJR AM and Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM. Fans can also follow the action via a live stream on MLS Season Pass with no blackout restrictions.

The Leagues Cup format this year included all 18 Liga MX teams and the top qualifying clubs from MLS, ensuring a competitive tournament. Each team played three group stage matches, with the top four teams from each league advancing to the knockout rounds. The Sounders reached the final after dominating their previous matches, while Miami pulled off thrilling wins to get here.

Seattle stands out with a perfect record in the tournament thus far, having scored 13 goals and conceding only 2 in five matches, including three clean sheets. The team’s offense has been versatile, with eight different players finding the net. Meanwhile, Miami, sharing the title for most goals scored this MLS season with 54, has shown late-game resilience, pulling off dramatic victories in several matches.

The previous encounter between these teams saw Inter Miami clinch a narrow 1-0 victory on April 16, 2022, at Lumen Field, courtesy of Robbie Robinson’s late goal. The Sounders, however, have won every competition available to them since joining MLS in 2009. Winning the Leagues Cup would complete their trophy collection, making them the first MLS team to achieve this.

In recent matches, the Sounders have been backed by strong performances from players like De Rosario, who stepped up in the absence of suspended members, and De La Vega, who has been a consistent goal scorer lately. As both teams gear up for the final, fans are in for a thrilling match full of potential drama and high stakes.

As the anticipation builds for the kickoff, both sides aim to secure their place in history with a coveted Leagues Cup title and a direct entry into the next stage of the Concacaf Champions Cup.