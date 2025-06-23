Sports
Seattle Sounders Face PSG in Crucial Club World Cup Showdown
SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Sounders will host Paris Saint-Germain at Lumen Field today in a pivotal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET as the Sounders look for their first points in the tournament while PSG aims to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.
Seattle, eliminated from advancement after two losses, is playing for pride, while PSG is under pressure after a surprising 1-0 defeat to Brazilian side Botafogo. A victory is essential for the French club; if they fail to win, they risk an early exit from the competition.
Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has made several changes to the lineup in hopes of ending their tournament on a high note. PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, is expected to field a strong team, with many key players returning after their last match.
The Sounders have struggled in this year’s tournament, failing to secure points so far and facing world-class competition in their group. Their bouts against Botafogo and Atlético Madrid revealed they can compete, scoring in each match, but ultimately falling short.
As Seattle grasps its opportunity to challenge the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, enthusiasm continues to grow for an upset at Lumen Field. The teams will meet today for their first-ever competitive fixture. Kick-off will take place with temperatures around 68F, creating a favorable setting for high-stakes football.
Despite the challenges, Seattle is motivated to deliver a memorable performance on home soil against one of football’s elite clubs. With a combination of experience and youthful energy, they are aiming for more than just a respectable defeat.
“This is a chance for us to show what we can do,” said Sounders captain Cristian Roldan. “We want to leave it all out on the field.”
For PSG, winning will likely ensure top position in the group if Atlético Madrid defeats Botafogo. Thus, their task remains straightforward: secure a victory and solidify their place in the next stage.
As the action unfolds, both teams have everything to play for, making today’s match a must-watch for soccer fans. Seattle seeks an historic upset, while PSG looks to rebound and maintain their title aspirations.
