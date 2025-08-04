Seattle Sounders Face Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Showdown

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders will host Liga MX side Santos Laguna on Sunday for Matchday 2 of Phase One of the 2025 Leagues Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT at Lumen Field.

Fans can catch the action on FS1, UniMás, and TUDN, with Spanish coverage available on El Rey 1360AM.

The 2025 Leagues Cup features all 18 Liga MX teams and the top 18 clubs from MLS, divided into Eastern and Western regions. Clubs play three group stage matches against teams from the opposing league. In the event of a tie, matches go to penalty shootouts, with both teams receiving a point and the shootout winner gaining an additional point. The top four clubs from each league progress to the Knockout Rounds, culminating in the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 31.

Aside from regional bragging rights, the top three finishers will earn automatic spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, while the champion will secure a direct place in the Round of 16.

Santos Laguna, founded in 1983, plays home games at Estadio Corona in Torreón. The club has secured six Liga MX titles and was runner-up twice in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Currently, Santos sits 11th in the Liga MX Apertura table, with just three points from three matches (1-2-0).

In their opening matches, the Sounders achieved a dramatic 7-0 victory against Cruz Azul, while Santos lost to the Colorado Rapids 2-1.

The two clubs have a storied rivalry, last meeting in the 2021 Leagues Cup Semifinals, where the Sounders eliminated Santos with a stoppage-time goal from Raúl Ruidíaz. This historical connection adds an extra layer of tension to today’s matchup.

The Sounders are on a strong run, entering Sunday with a streak of seven unbeaten matches across all competitions, having scored 21 goals during this stretch. Notably, winger Puskás de la Vega shone in their last match with a spectacular goal.

Debuting for the Sounders this week is 18-year-old midfielder Snyder Brunell, who recently joined the First Team. He made an immediate impact, coming on as a substitute against Cruz Azul.

Furthermore, Santos will be without starting goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, who was sent off late in the last match against Colorado.

Soccer fans can expect an exhilarating match filled with high stakes as the quest for North American dominance continues.