Seattle Sounders Gear Up for Crucial Match Against Club Puebla

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Sounders are set to face Club Puebla in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Wednesday at Lumen Field. The match kicks off at 11 PM ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and UniMás.

This matchup comes as the Sounders aim for their fourth consecutive win after dominating the initial phase of the tournament, being the only MLS or LIGA MX team to win all three of their opening games. Despite their recent success, head coach Brian Schmetzer warns against underestimating their opponents.

“We understand the opportunity we have,” Schmetzer said during a press conference. “We cannot take this match lightly. We must play at our highest level because Puebla is a dangerous team, and we want to seize this opportunity to reach the semifinals.”

Puebla enters the game following a managerial shift, with interim coach Martín Bravo stepping in for Pablo Guede after two straight league losses. Schmetzer recognizes this change could motivate Puebla, noting, “They will be excited to play. This is an opportunity for them, and that makes them dangerous. They’ve had struggles in Liga MX, but this is a chance for redemption.”

Club Puebla surprised many in the Leagues Cup by advancing to the quarterfinals, finishing strongly in their group after a win against their rivals. A forward for Seattle noted, “Although they are facing difficulties in their league, they are a young and dangerous team with new energy under a different coach. We respect them and know they will come out strong.”

Seattle is keen to regain momentum after a 10-match unbeaten streak was snapped in their last game. The Sounders’ attack, which had netted 26 goals in their previous eight matches, fell flat in a recent defeat but aims to bounce back against Puebla.

<p"We were disappointed with the result, but we are a strong group, and we can overcome this," said Seattle player Musovski. “It’s important to learn from our mistakes and return to our winning ways.”

With Seattle boasting two MLS Cup titles and various other honors, the stakes are high as they aim to secure their place as contenders in the Leagues Cup. A victory would not only advance them to the semifinals but also solidify their established reputation in both leagues.

As the matchup approaches, fans are eager to see if the Sounders can continue their quest for another title.