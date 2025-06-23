Seattle Sounders Prepare for Clash with PSG in Club World Cup

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Sounders are set to face reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23, at 12:00 p.m. PT during their final group stage match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Lumen Field.

This match comes on the heels of an exciting free Fan Fest held at Occidental Park to rally support for the Rave Green. Sounders midfielder described PSG as “a powerhouse,” emphasizing the challenge ahead. “We just have to go out there and try and compete as best as we can,” he added.

PSG rolled through the 2024/25 season, capturing the continental treble that included a Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France trophy, and their first-ever Champions League title. The team features standout players like Ousmane Dembélé, who scored 33 goals and provided 13 assists, and Achraf Hakimi, who added nine goals and 12 assists.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer stated the difficulty of facing a team with multiple talented players, saying, “It’s not just about stopping this guy or this guy. They have so many talented players.”

As it stands, the Sounders currently sit last in Group B with zero points after losses to Atlético Madrid and Botafogo. Meanwhile, PSG’s record is mixed, with one win and one loss. A victory against PSG would require Seattle to not only win but to overcome by at least three goals while hoping Atlético loses to Botafogo.

The Sounders are determined to perform well and take advantage of any mistakes made by PSG. “We have to fix those margins of error. These games are won in those little moments,” noted a Sounders winger.

Despite their tough position in the group, players remain optimistic about their potential impact from this match, both for the teams’ current standings and future in the league. “To pick up a result on Monday would be huge,” said another Sounders player.

The FIFA Club World Cup is a prestigious tournament showcasing 32 top clubs globally with matches being live-streamed on DAZN.com. Fans can tune in this Monday to witness if the Sounders can create an upset on the world stage.