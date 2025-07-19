Seattle Sounders, San Jose Earthquakes Set for Exciting Rematch

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes are gearing up for a rematch this Saturday after both teams played to disappointing draws in their most recent matches. The Sounders, currently with 34 points, face the Earthquakes, who have 29 points, at Lumen Field.

Seattle squandered a 3-0 lead in their last game against Colorado, resulting in a 3-3 draw. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer expressed frustration over his team’s inability to close out games. “That scoreline should’ve been game over,” he said. While the Sounders remain unbeaten in their last four matches, their recent performance has cast a shadow on their potential playoff run.

On the other hand, the Earthquakes tied 2-2 with the Colorado Rapids after conceding a late goal in the 86th minute. Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena criticized his team’s lapses in concentration during the match. “We could have done better on that play,” he remarked, acknowledging that his team has struggled recently, going winless in their last four league games.

Both teams met earlier this season, ending in a 1-1 tie. With playoff implications at stake, Saturday’s game is crucial for both franchises. The Earthquakes, sitting at 7-8-8, will seek their first win in over a month, while the Sounders aim to reestablish their dominance at home.

The Saturday clash at Lumen Field is expected to draw significant attention, as both teams look to bounce back and secure valuable points. Kickoff is at 8:30 PM ET.