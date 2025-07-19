Sports
Seattle Sounders, San Jose Earthquakes Set for Exciting Rematch
SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes are gearing up for a rematch this Saturday after both teams played to disappointing draws in their most recent matches. The Sounders, currently with 34 points, face the Earthquakes, who have 29 points, at Lumen Field.
Seattle squandered a 3-0 lead in their last game against Colorado, resulting in a 3-3 draw. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer expressed frustration over his team’s inability to close out games. “That scoreline should’ve been game over,” he said. While the Sounders remain unbeaten in their last four matches, their recent performance has cast a shadow on their potential playoff run.
On the other hand, the Earthquakes tied 2-2 with the Colorado Rapids after conceding a late goal in the 86th minute. Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena criticized his team’s lapses in concentration during the match. “We could have done better on that play,” he remarked, acknowledging that his team has struggled recently, going winless in their last four league games.
Both teams met earlier this season, ending in a 1-1 tie. With playoff implications at stake, Saturday’s game is crucial for both franchises. The Earthquakes, sitting at 7-8-8, will seek their first win in over a month, while the Sounders aim to reestablish their dominance at home.
The Saturday clash at Lumen Field is expected to draw significant attention, as both teams look to bounce back and secure valuable points. Kickoff is at 8:30 PM ET.
Recent Posts
- Tigres Reinstates Number 7 for Ángel Correa After 43 Years
- Red Sox, Mets Discuss Potential Trade for Jarren Duran
- Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley Dazzle Fans with Surprise Duet
- Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz’s Fight Canceled Due to Angel Fierro’s Health Issue
- Lynx Defeat Mercury to Secure 20th Win of Season
- Sabrina Ionescu Wins WNBA 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend
- Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Relationship with Klay Thompson at Foundation Gala
- Jose Benavidez Sr Talks Diego Pacheco’s Growth Ahead of Upcoming Fight
- Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Unfolds Dark Secrets in Yosemite Wilderness
- Major League Baseball Highlights Recent Plays in New Video
- FC Cincinnati Faces Real Salt Lake in Key MLS Showdown
- Angels Consider Acquiring Braves’ Ozzie Albies Before Trade Deadline
- 2025 MLB Draft Day Two Sees Surprising Picks and Family Legacies
- Savannah Bananas Bring Unique Fun to St. Louis Baseball
- Kazakhstan News Roundup: Nuclear Plant, STEM Olympiad, and New Electric Train
- Jason Momoa Premieres ‘Chief of War’ in Hawaii
- Cubs Hold Narrow Division Lead as Second Half Begins
- DAZN Advises Users to Disable VPN for Optimal Streaming
- 34 Dead, 8 Missing After Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vietnam
- Tigres vs Juárez: Liga MX Opens with Exciting Matchup