Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Seattle Storm has acquired All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics in a significant trade announced on August 5, 2025. In exchange for Sykes, the Mystics received veteran forward Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke, and Seattle’s 2026 first-round draft pick.

Sykes, who is having one of the best seasons of her nine-year career, is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Mystics this year. She was named to the All-Star team after stepping in for an injured player. The Storm are hoping Sykes will strengthen their offense and bolster their defense, which is currently ranked among the best in the league.

“We’re grateful for Slim’s contributions. This allows her the opportunity to join a team expected to contend for a championship this season,” said Mystics General Manager Jamila Wideman.

Alysha Clark, the three-time WNBA Champion, returns to Washington after a stint with the Storm. Clark had been averaging only 3.5 points in her limited role this season, leading to her move back to a familiar team where she played in 2021 and 2022.

The Mystics are currently 13-15 and have lost five of their last seven games. With Sykes traded, they are likely focusing on rebuilding for the future, as they now hold three first-round picks in the 2026 draft.

The Storm are currently sixth in the standings at 16-13 and view this trade as a crucial step towards a title run this season. The WNBA trade deadline is approaching on Thursday, and both teams may not be done making moves.

“This was a great opportunity to continue building our program and move us closer to our long-term goals,” Wideman added regarding the trade.