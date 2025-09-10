Seattle Storm Clinch Final Playoff Spot as WNBA Regular Season Ends

SEATTLE, Wash. — With just two days remaining in the 2025 WNBA season, the playoff picture has become clearer. The Seattle Storm secured the final playoff spot with a thrilling win over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday, eliminating the Los Angeles Sparks in the process.

The Storm’s victory came down to a nail-biting finish, highlighted by a game-winning jumper with less than 20 seconds remaining. This clinch marks a significant moment for Seattle as they push towards the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces continued their impressive run, defeating the Chicago Sky to stretch their winning streak to 15 games and solidify their position in the playoffs. As of now, three teams have claimed their playoff berths, with the Minnesota Lynx holding the No. 1 seed, providing them home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The 2025 playoffs will follow a best-of-three series format in the first round, with the finals extending into a best-of-seven series. The regular season draws to a close on September 11, with playoffs commencing just three days later on September 14.

The playoff race is fierce, with the Lynx, Aces, and Atlanta Dream earning their spots alongside the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty. The Liberty will face the Mercury in the first round, despite their challenges with injuries this season.

The Lynx established a franchise record with 33 wins this season, although they will not surpass the all-time record of 34 wins. They will aim to tie this record against the Valkyries on Thursday.

The latest matchup saw the Storm jump into eighth place, but their position could change based on future games. The Sparks, despite showing potential with a 15-8 record since their rough start, faced elimination as their playoff drought extends into a fifth year.

Amidst the competitive standings, the Indiana Fever successfully clinched their playoff berth after a strong finish, overcoming injuries to key players, including All-Star Caitlin Clark. On the other hand, teams like the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun are now looking to the draft as they face the end of their respective seasons.

As the playoffs approach, the excitement builds with numerous storylines to follow, including the potential for upsets and the continued emergence of young talent within the league.