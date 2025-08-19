Seattle Storm Faces Chicago Sky in Crucial WNBA Showdown

Chicago, IL – The Seattle Storm (17-18) are looking to secure their place in the WNBA playoffs as they face the Chicago Sky (8-25) on August 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Wintrust Arena.

After a promising start to the season, Seattle has lost seven of its last eight games, including a narrow 85-82 defeat against the Phoenix Mercury. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm in that game, scoring 24 points and grabbing eight rebounds, but the team struggled from beyond the arc, making just four of their 22 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Sky have also faltered, dropping 12 of their last 13 contests, often losing by double digits. Their most recent game ended in a 90-59 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, with Rachael Banham scoring 15 points.

In their previous matchup this season, Seattle decisively defeated Chicago 95-57. Skylar Diggins led the Storm with 21 points, contributing to a balanced scoring effort that included six players finishing in double figures.

Injuries have plagued the Sky, affecting key players like Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins, and rookie Hailey Van Lith. All three are questionable for the upcoming matchup, adding to the team’s challenges.

The Storm currently hold an edge over the Sky in head-to-head matchups, winning three of their last five encounters including a dominant victory earlier this season. Seattle aims to regain its form and clinch a playoff seed ahead of the postseason, while Chicago looks to play the role of spoiler.

The game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky can be viewed live on WCIU and streamed on Fubo TV.