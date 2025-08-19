Sports
Seattle Storm Faces Chicago Sky in Crucial WNBA Showdown
Chicago, IL – The Seattle Storm (17-18) are looking to secure their place in the WNBA playoffs as they face the Chicago Sky (8-25) on August 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Wintrust Arena.
After a promising start to the season, Seattle has lost seven of its last eight games, including a narrow 85-82 defeat against the Phoenix Mercury. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm in that game, scoring 24 points and grabbing eight rebounds, but the team struggled from beyond the arc, making just four of their 22 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Sky have also faltered, dropping 12 of their last 13 contests, often losing by double digits. Their most recent game ended in a 90-59 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, with Rachael Banham scoring 15 points.
In their previous matchup this season, Seattle decisively defeated Chicago 95-57. Skylar Diggins led the Storm with 21 points, contributing to a balanced scoring effort that included six players finishing in double figures.
Injuries have plagued the Sky, affecting key players like Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins, and rookie Hailey Van Lith. All three are questionable for the upcoming matchup, adding to the team’s challenges.
The Storm currently hold an edge over the Sky in head-to-head matchups, winning three of their last five encounters including a dominant victory earlier this season. Seattle aims to regain its form and clinch a playoff seed ahead of the postseason, while Chicago looks to play the role of spoiler.
The game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky can be viewed live on WCIU and streamed on Fubo TV.
Recent Posts
- Aoi Ito Faces Janice Tjen in U.S. Open Qualifying Final
- Omar Sy Spotted Filming ‘Lupin’ Season 4 in Paris
- Canada Faces New Military Challenges Amid U.S. Tensions
- Vibe Shift in AI Industry Raises Investor Concerns
- Tech Stocks Slide as Investors Await Federal Reserve Signals
- NASCAR Weekend Forecast: Warm and Rainy Conditions Likely
- Website Request Canceled Due to High Traffic
- Bank of England Cuts Rates to Stimulate Economy Amid High Inflation
- Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street on Edge Ahead of Key Earnings
- Shooting Investigation Underway Near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
- New Puzzle Game Excites Word Lovers Worldwide
- Kenya Faces Madagascar in CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Showdown
- Shooting Reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula
- Gal Gadot Receives Threats After Co-Star’s Pro-Palestine Remarks
- Shawn Hatosy Takes on Doctor Role in The Pitt
- Fantasy Football Strategies: Insights Ahead of 2025 Draft Season
- Trial Begins for Florida Professor’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Mississippi Aquarium Offers Free Admission for Children This Summer
- New Report Reveals Michael Boulos’ Business Deals with Trump Family
- Riz Ahmed Shines in Gripping Thriller ‘Relay’