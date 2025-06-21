Seattle Storm Faces Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Matchup Tonight

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Seattle Storm will take on the Las Vegas Aces in a critical WNBA game tonight, June 20, 2025. The matchup is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ION or stream it on various platforms with free trial options.

The Aces (5-6) are looking to bounce back after a tough stretch that has seen them lose four of their last five games. They compete against a Storm team (7-5) that is riding high after a convincing 98-67 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Storm currently sit in third place in the Western Conference and are eager to build on their recent success.

A major storyline heading into the game is the status of A’ja Wilson. The reigning MVP has been out since suffering a head injury on June 11 and has been listed as questionable for tonight’s match, causing concern for Aces fans. Without her, the Aces have struggled with ball control, averaging 18 turnovers in their last three games.

Ongoing performances from players like Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, who have stepped up in Wilson’s absence, are crucial for Las Vegas. They have managed to keep the team competitive, but the Aces will need to find stability and reduce their turnovers if they hope to secure a win against Seattle.

Skylar Diggins-Smith continues to lead the offense for the Storm, averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. The Seattle team has shown considerable improvement, currently leading the league in shooting efficiency with a 47.3% shooting percentage.

Historically, the match-up has been closely contested. The Aces lead the all-time series 48-45, including a 28-16 record when playing at home. This season, the teams have split their previous two encounters, and tonight’s game will determine who takes the lead in the series.

As fans prepare for the matchup, both teams will aim to capitalize on their strengths and address their weaknesses. With the stakes high in the Western Conference standings, this game promises to deliver excitement and intense basketball action.