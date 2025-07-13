Seattle Storm Host Washington Mystics in Sunday Showdown

FAIRFAX, Virginia — The Seattle Storm will host the Washington Mystics on Sunday in a highly anticipated WNBA matchup.

As of now, Seattle is favored by seven points, and the game has a total of 156.5 points. This matchup marks the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The Storm currently hold a record of 13-8, placing them sixth in net rating. Meanwhile, the Mystics are at 10-10 and ranked ninth. Both teams come into the game without major injuries, but Washington has an edge in rest, having not played since Thursday, while Seattle defeated the Sun on Friday.

Seattle’s Skylar Diggins leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.2 points and 5.9 assists per game. Forward Nneka Ogwumike is also performing well, posting averages of 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds. Both players have been selected for the All-Star game.

On the Mystics’ side, Brittney Sykes has a career-high average of 17.5 points per game, and Shakira Austin is making waves in her breakout season, contributing 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Austin’s defense has helped the Mystics, who are currently ranked second in defensive rating since she joined the starting lineup nine games ago.

However, Washington has struggled on the road this season, holding a 3-7 record. In contrast, the Storm have been formidable at home, with a 7-3 record. While Seattle is expected to defend their home court, the match may be closer than anticipated given the Mystics’ improved performance.

Betting insights indicate that Washington’s ability to cover the spread at +7 could offer value, as they have shown marked improvement with Austin starting. This game promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams aim for a crucial victory.