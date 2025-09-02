Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks Clash for Playoff Spot

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Storm (22-19) will face the Los Angeles Sparks (18-20) tonight in a crucial matchup for a coveted playoff spot in the WNBA. The game is set to take place at 10 p.m. EDT at Climate Pledge Arena and will be broadcast on multiple platforms.

Currently, the Storm hold a 2.5-game lead over the Sparks in the standings. If Los Angeles hopes to secure a spot in the playoffs, they likely need to win this game, as they have only five games left in the regular season, four of which are against teams with better records than their own.

In their last game on Sunday, the Sparks kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Washington Mystics 81-78. Dearica Hamby led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points and seven assists.

The Storm, who have won their last two games, most recently overcame the Chicago Sky 79-69 on Saturday. Nneka Ogwumike shone for Seattle, scoring 20 points, while four other starters contributed significantly to the win, with Erica Wheeler scoring 11 points off the bench.

The Sparks have a significant hurdle ahead, as they are aiming to secure a tiebreaker advantage. Currently, they lead the season series against the Storm 2-1. A victory tonight would give the Sparks a crucial edge, not only against Seattle but also against the Indiana Fever, whom they are chasing for the final playoff spot.

As the regular season winds down, the competition intensifies. Seattle, currently seventh in the league, has won five of its last six games, and the stakes tonight could determine whether the Sparks vie for a playoff berth or head into the off-season early.