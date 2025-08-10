Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown

LOS ANGELES, California — The Seattle Storm will face the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET in a critical Western Conference matchup. Both teams are eager for a win as the playoffs approach.

The Storm, with a record of 16-15, currently holds fourth place in the Western Conference. However, they are struggling, having gone 3-7 in their last ten games. Their most recent outing ended in a narrow 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Star player Dominique Malonga led the team with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while fellow standout Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Earlier losses to the Minnesota Lynx (91-87) have raised concerns about the team’s defense. The Storm will need to enhance their defensive strategies and get more from their supporting players to regain momentum.

In contrast, the Sparks sit at 14-16 this season but have been in excellent form, winning eight of their last ten games. However, they recently faced a setback, losing 72-59 to the Golden State Valkyries, with star guard Kelsey Plum scoring only four points.

This game is crucial for both teams. Fans can watch the action live on ABC or stream it with Fubo, though regional restrictions may apply.

The rivalry between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks has been intense, with Seattle winning four of the last five encounters, including a memorable double-overtime clash earlier this month.